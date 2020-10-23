Judge candidate accuses Terrebonne Parish president, councilman of offering citizens money to vote against him

Kevin Thompson, who is running for judge, has accused Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove, Councilman John Navy and others of offering residents money to vote against him.

“To: Gordon Dove, John Navy, Roosevelt Thomas and Daniel Turner, Gentlemen: I would like to Thank you for your efforts to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election on November 3, 2020,” Thompson wrote in a social media post. “It has come to my attention, by people that were approached by you, that you are offering One Hundred Fifty Dollars ($150.00) to voters if they would vote for my opponent.”

Thompson is attempting to unseat District Judge Randy Bethancourt.

“In America we have freedom of choice when we exercise our decision to vote for a candidate in a election,” Thompson’s post reads. “It is my understanding, it is against both federal and state law to offer to pay or pay someone to vote for a given candidate and to sell ones vote.”

Navy said the accusation is “ludicrous.”

“He has insulted and defamed my intellect and my character,” he continued.

The councilman went on to say that he has no idea where the claim is coming from. He added that after the election is over, he will be reporting Thompson, who is a local attorney, to the Bar Association and also sue him for defamation.

Thomas, a former Terrebonne Parish School Board member, echoed Navy, saying the allegation is false, and he will also be filing a report to the Bar Association and take legal action.

Dove was not available for comment.

Thompson could not be reached at his office before deadline.