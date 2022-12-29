Judge Jason A. Dagate appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education

The Louisiana Supreme Court announced that 32nd JDC Judge Jason A. Dagate was appointed by Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education. Judge Dagate, who serves on the Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom Task Force, will serve as the Louisiana Supreme Court designee.

Judge Dagate is a 2003 Hall of Fame graduate of Nicholls State University, where he earned a degree from the College of Business Administration, and a 2006 cum laude graduate of Southern University Law Center, where he earned his juris doctor degree. Prior to his election to the bench, Judge Dagate served as First Assistant District Attorney for Terrebonne Parish where he supervised assistant district attorneys. He additionally served as the Drug Court Prosecutor for the 32nd JDC, Chief of Trials, and the Director of the District Attorney’s Project LEAD Program, which focuses on positive legal enrichment and decision making by students.

The Louisiana Commission on Civic Education was established to educate students of the importance of citizen involvement in a representative democracy and to promote communication and collaboration among organizations in the state that conduct civic education programs. The 26 member Commission is comprised of representatives of the Louisiana judiciary, legislature, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), Department of Education, Louisiana Center for Law and Civic Education, Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR), and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL), among others. For more information on the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education, visit https://house.louisiana.gov/civiced/.