Judge Steven Miller Announces for First Circuit Court of Appeal

Judge Steven Miller (R-Thibodaux), who has served Lafourche Parish as a District Court Judge since 2015, is announcing he is running for the Court of Appeal. He is seeking to fill the First Circuit seat open as a result of the recently announced retirement of Chief Judge Vanessa Guidry Whipple.

The district includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Mary, Terrebonne, and West Baton Rouge.

Judge Miller was first elected in 2014 and was reelected without opposition in 2020. The son of a schoolteacher and nurse, Steven is a lifelong Louisiana resident, an experienced attorney, a father, and volunteer who serves the community.

In addition to his duties as a general jurisdiction trial judge, Judge Steven Miller also serves as the Drug Court Judge for the Lafourche Parish Drug Treatment Court and more recently established a Family Preservation Court and serves as its first Judge.

“Ultimately, as a Judge, I want to protect the community and help those who can be rehabilitated find success. It has been one of my greatest pleasures to play a part in the tremendous success of our drug court. The effect it has had on our families and our community is immeasurable. This Court allows those facing substance abuse trauma to find solutions, while protecting the community and pursuing a more fiscally responsible judicial system for taxpayers. A local pastor asked me when elected to always be mindful of our families and I believe drug court has allowed me to honor his request.”

Prior to his election, Steven Miller served for more than a decade as a felony prosecutor in the 17th Judicial District. Steven achieved success prosecuting and convicting the worst offenders. He also served as a public defender prior to joining the District Attorney’s office. During this time, he maintained a small private practice representing individuals and small businesses in state and federal courts.

“I am in my eighth year on the bench, after a career spent mostly in court, and I am prepared to serve the people of our district on the appellate court. It is critical that we elect judges who understand the intricacies of our courtrooms. It is critical that we elect judges who will be fair and respect the Constitution and the law. As a judge I must thoughtfully apply the law, without bias or agenda, with respect for all litigants. That is what I have done as a District Court Judge and I will continue to do as a Judge on the Court of Appeal. Consistent and predictable adherence to the law by our courts fosters an environment that is conducive to business in our state, especially for our small business job creators, and benefits the families who live here.”

Miller, 55, was born and raised in Lafourche Parish. Miller’s father, Sidney Miller Jr., is a native of Pointe Coupee Parish while his mother, Joyce Stevens Miller, grew up in Lafourche Parish. Between the two of them, they taught at Holy Savior, South Lafourche High School, Catholic of Pointe Coupee, Point Coupee Central, Livonia High School, E.D.White Catholic High School, Central Lafourche High School, Vandebilt Catholic High School. Additionally, Sid served as Principal of St. Mary Nativity Elementary and Joyce, a trained nurse, served as director of religious education for Holy Savior Parish.

Steven has been married for over 20 years to Ann James Miller. Their daughter Emma enters LSU this fall, and their son Jack will be a senior at E.D. White Catholic High School in Thibodaux. Over the years Steven has served as a community volunteer both as a youth sports coach and for the local fire department. Steven and his family are parishioners at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.