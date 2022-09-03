Judges in the Classroom: See how local judges are connecting with students

Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom is designed for judges to connect with students either in classroom settings or in their courtrooms. Our local judges are actively engaging with students to highlight the importance of civic education and provide information on a variety of law-related topics.

32nd Judicial District Court Judge Jason A. Dagate was invited to St. Francis de Sales School to participate in “Catholic School Week” on February 2, 2022. Speaking via Zoom, Judge Dagate spoke to a 3rd and 5th-grade class about his role as judge and the importance of positive influences, decisions, and honesty. The students thanked him for sharing his experience from his time at St. Francis De Sales School to his current vocation as a judge.

On February 15, 2022 Judge Dagate visited Southdown Elementary. He visited LaCache Middle School on February 16, 2022, and Montegut Middle School on February 17, 2022. His topic of discussion at each school was criminal justice procedures and the importance of good decision making.

On March 23, 2022, Judge Dagate hosted a tour of two area home school groups at the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse. He discussed how the courthouse functions and the many professions within the legal system. Judge Dagate was joined by 32nd Judicial District Court Judge David Arceneaux, who explained the method of judicial elections in Louisiana and the historical significance of the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse. In conjunction with the Terrebonne District Attorney’s Office, Judge Dagate also participated with Southdown Elementary School on April 5, 2022 and Montegut Middle School on April 7, 2022 in a criminal mock trial meant to educate the students as to the negative effects of poor choices, peer pressure, and the consequences of those actions under the law.

On May, 6, 2022, Judge Dagate welcomed the two homeschool groups from his March 23rd visit back to the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse in observance of Law Day. This time he presided as judge over their mock trial competition. The students took turns presenting a criminal trial to several scoring judges and their parents. With the aid of Zoom, grandparents and extended family members who could not attend in person were able to observe.