July 15 Candlelight Vigil to Honor Ezekiel Harry

The recent loss of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry shook our community and we will heal together. To honor the sweet boy, there will be a candlelight vigil Friday, July 15 at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma.

Family and friends will be joined by Pastor Lloyd John from Moses Baptist Church and other spiritual leaders from around the community. Also in attendance will be Chief Dana Coleman, Sheriff Tim Soignet, Parish President Gordon Dove, members from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, and council members. The vigil will be at 7:00 p.m.