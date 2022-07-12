July 18 Lafourche “Floating Public Meetings” to Take Place in Bayou Blue, Lockport, & Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Government is hosting the next “Floating Town Hall Meeting” Monday, July 18.

The “Floating Town Hall Meetings” will be at Bayou Blue, Lockport, and Thibodaux. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the meeting will be held at Bayou Blue Senior Center located at 201 Mazerax St. in Houma, and at the Lockport Recreation Center located at 5610 Hwy. 1. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the meeting will be held at the Lafourche Ag Building located at 402 W 5th St. in Thibodaux.

The meetings are open to all members of the public. Lafourche Parish Government wants to hear from residents and businesses on how they can enhance the economy and quality of life for the community. “Give us your thoughts and ideas on our goals to make Lafourche Parish more competitive. It only takes a few minutes, so come by and be a part of our growth process,” the public invitation read.