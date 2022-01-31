Junior Auxiliary Collecting Diapers for Local Families

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is hosting a community diaper drive to deliver to the local food bank for families in need.

Playing off the “season of love,” JA members are encouraging others to “share the love” by donating unopened packs of diapers at designated drop-off locations or through their Amazon Wishlist. The diapers will be collected and delivered to the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank to disperse to families in need throughout the year.

Diapers can be dropped off at these locations:

Mr. PoBoy – 860 Grand Caillou Road & 621 Enterprise Drive

Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet – 200 S Hollywood Road

Chez Lilli – 6114 W. Park Ave

Dishman’s Flooring – 4633 W. Main Street

Commercial Signs – 1123 St. Charles Street

You can also purchase online through an Amazon Wishlist here. Diapers will be collected until February 14th.

During last year’s diaper drive, JA donated more than 4,000 diapers to the food bank. The most requested diapers sizes from the food bank are those for older children such as sizes 5-8.