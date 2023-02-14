Junior Auxiliary of Houma accepting applicants for Robert L. Morris Excellence Grant

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is accepting applications for their Robert L. Morris Excellence Grant. Every year JA of Houma invites private and parochial K-12 teachers in Terrebonne Parish to apply for the $1,000 Robert L. Morris grant for an innovative and creative project that promotes academic excellence. The grant application will be open until March 6th. The winner will be announced during the first week of April.

“We are so excited to announce that we are again offering our $1,000 Robert L. Morris Academic Excellence Grant to Terrebonne Parish private or parochial school teachers,” said JA of Houma President, Amanda Mustin-Mattingly. “Terrebonne Parish is blessed with engaged and creative teachers as we have received such inspired project ideas submitted in the past for this grant. It is an honor for us to be able to play a small part in these innovative educational programs.”

Applications are available online jaofhouma.com/grants-and- scholarships. For any other questions, contact JAofHouma@gmail.com.

Junior Auxiliary of Houma is a non-profit organization of local women who volunteer their time to be active, constructive community participants and to assume leadership roles in meeting community needs. Junior Auxiliary provides its members the opportunity to serve and to be a vital part of the community. http://jaofhouma.com/