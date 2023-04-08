Junior Auxiliary of Houma Announces Robert L. Morris Excellence Grant Winner

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) announced the winner of their Robert L. Morris Excellence Grant Thursday as part of their JA Week and 50th Anniversary Celebrations.

Every year JA of Houma invites private and parochial K-12 teachers in Terrebonne Parish to apply for the $1,000 Robert L. Morris grant for an innovative and creative project that promotes academic excellence.

This year’s winner was Rayni Pellegrin of St. Bernadette for her flexible seating project.

“The creativity of Ms. Pellegrin’s project caught our eye. She plans to use these funds to create a friendly learning environment in her class room where kids can get comfortable and get their creativity flowing for writing projects and beyond. This grant offers educators a chance to think outside the box and we hope the opportunity will be on the radar for Terrebonne educators next year as well,” said PR Chair, Michelle Gaither-McClain.