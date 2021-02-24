Junior Auxiliary of Houma collects over 4,200 diapers for TCU Foodbank

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) collected more than 4,200 diapers to deliver to the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank for local families in need.

By encouraging the community to help “spread the love” around Valentine’s Day, JA members collected a variety of sizes most requested by local families at the foodbank.

“It’s a joy to be able to provide a much needed necessity for so many families and babies right here in our community,” Kellie Walters, JA of Houma President, said.

Unopened boxes of diapers were collected through local drop off bins at the following locations: Honest Abe’s, Dishman’s Flooring Center, Chez Lilli, A Good Hair Day Salon, Zen Den, Neil’s Small Engine, Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet, Commercial Signs, and Paisley Park.

JA also created an Amazon Wishlist for those who wished to donate online, which will remain open for additional diaper donations to refill the supply at the foodbank throughout the year.

JA of Houma thanks everyone who donated to this wonderful cause!