Junior Auxiliary of Houma hosts diaper drive for families in need

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is holding a community diaper drive during the month of March. Diapers will be delivered to our local food bank for distribution to families in need.

JA members are encouraging others to donate unopened packs of diapers at designated drop-off locations or through their Amazon Wishlist. The diapers will be collected through the month of March and delivered to the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank to disperse to families in need throughout the year.

Diapers can be dropped off to these locations during their regular business hours beginning March 1 and ending March 31:

B1 Bank – 708 Grand Caillou Rd, Houma, LA 70345

B1 Bank – 1300 West Tunnel Blvd, Houma, LA 70360

B1 Bank – 5830 West Main St, Houma, LA 70360

Paisley Park – 6861 West Park Ave, Houma, LA 70364

Chez Lilli – 6114 West Park Ave, Houma, LA 70364

Glisten Hair Studio – 1297 St. Charles St, Houma, LA 70360

YMCA – 103 Valhi Blvd, Houma, LA 70360

Walther Animal Clinic – 1205 St. Charles St, Houma, LA 70360

Dishman Floors – 4633 West Main St, Houma, LA 70360

Downtown Jeaux – 300 Church St, Houma, LA 70360

Jeaux on the Geaux – 113 Linda Ann Ave, Gray, LA 70359

Starr Fit – 500 Corporate Dr. Suite I, Houma, LA 70360

You can also purchase online through our Amazon Wishlist here. Diapers will be collected until March 31, 2023. Donations of all collected diapers will take place the first week of April.

During last year’s diaper drive, JA donated more than 4,000 diapers to the food bank. The most requested diaper sizes from the food bank are those for older children such as sizes 5-8.

You can also reach out to any JA of Houma member or contact JAofHouma@gmail.com.

“Junior Auxiliary of Houma is always looking for ways we can help ease the challenges of financial strain in our community. One way to do that is to diaper the infants and toddlers in our community,” said Gypsy Pitre, JA Helping Hands Chair. “We want to ensure that families in need have an adequate amount to care for their little ones. We invite you to spread kindness and share in our mission of collecting more diapers this year than in previous years.”