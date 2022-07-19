Junior Auxiliary of Houma hosts used uniform drive

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is seeking gently used public school uniforms for a uniform drive that will be distributed to local families in need. Due to increased financial hardships in light of Ida recovery and rising national economic inflation, the expense of purchasing uniforms for one or multiple children can become a heavy burden. JA of Houma has organized this drive to help alleviate that difficulty.

JA of Houma will collect donations of uniforms until July 29. Gently used school uniforms can be dropped at collection bins located at the following businesses:

You can also reach out to any JA of Houma member or contact JAofHouma@gmail.com. Members will wash, sort, and deliver to Terrebonne Parish School District for distribution in early August.

“Many families in our community are still recovering from the impacts of Ida–a struggle further complicated by the financial pressures of rising inflation,” Amanda Mustin-Mattingly, Junior Auxiliary of Houma President, said. “Helping them prepare for the upcoming school year may not solve every problem, but hopefully it will relieve some of their burden.”