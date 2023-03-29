Junior Auxiliary of Houma kicks off 50th year of service during JA Week 2023

April 2 marks the start of Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s JA Week—an annual celebration and thanksgiving for the community, sponsors and volunteer members who work hard year-round to make a positive difference in Terrebonne Parish. In commemoration, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will be issuing a proclamation today, March 29, officially declaring April 2 – April 8 as JA Week.

This year’s seven-day-long celebration of all things Junior Auxiliary includes events such as the delivery of thousands of diapers collected during JA Helping Hands’ March Diaper Drive to Terrebonne Churches United food Bank for distribution, the announcement of JAH’s Robert L. Morris Academic Excellence Grant recipient, and the unveiling of Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s 50th anniversary logo. “It’s an exciting time to shine a spotlight on JA and bring awareness to our chapter’s 50 years of service. In addition to the Parish’s JA Week proclamation, you’ll also see our 50 year banners on display throughout Downtown,” said Current President, Amanda Mustin-Mattingly.

JA Week is only the beginning of a 50th anniversary full of events, service projects, and exhibits planned throughout the year. Incoming President Katie Portier has spearheaded planning for this special year of service. “Our organization was started by a group of women with a calling and a passion to give back to our community. What an honor it is to carry on their legacy 50 years later. We look forward to celebrating this accomplishment with our founders, past and current members, partners, and the community over the next several months. The impact of Junior Auxiliary in Terrebonne Parish can be seen in education, community safety, child welfare, and beyond. We’re proud to continue the call to serve our community for generations to come.”

For more information on Junior Auxiliary and upcoming events, visit their website and follow JA on social media.