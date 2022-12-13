Junior Auxiliary of Houma provides 302 pairs of new shoes to children in need this Christmas

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) provided 302 pairs of shoes to local children in need this Christmas. The shoes were delivered during a fun-filled Christmas party on December 10th that included lunch, holiday crafts, and pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their trusty elf.

JAH’s annual Santa Sneaker’s project grew out of the knowledge that quality, supportive shoes are crucial to a child’s physical development and a concern that too many families in our community were unable to afford new, properly fitted shoes for their children.

In response, for the past 30 years Santa’s Sneakers has provided hundreds of local children with a brand-new pair of quality shoes for Christmas each year. We distribute the shoes at a Christmas party so that the children can experience the joy and spirit of the season.

“We were excited to bring the Christmas party back to Santa’s Sneakers for the first time since COVID shut it down in 2020. Spreading Christmas joy to children through Santa’s Sneakers is a gift and seeing smiles on the children’s faces as they opened their shoes, constructed crafts, and wrote letters to Santa made our months of preparation worth it,” said Santa’s Sneakers Chair, Lacy Caro.

We’d like to thank our good friends at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana for sponsoring this year’s Santa’s Sneakers project.

Junior Auxiliary of Houma is the local chapter of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries. We are a volunteer run non-profit service organization of local women who assume active leadership roles to meet vital community needs with an emphasis on children. www.jaofhouma.com