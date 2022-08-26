Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Breaks Fundraising Record

On the evening of August 20th, 2022 Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Annual Fundraiser, presented this year by GIS, returned to a record breaking, sold-out crowd after a 2 year pandemic hiatus. JAH’s signature event presents local celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy while raising funds to assist families and children in need throughout Terrebonne Parish.

This year, guest emcees John Poiencot and Jason Bergeron hosted 10 dance teams as they performed before a panel of local judges and a packed house. After each performance votes in the form of donations were collected from the audience for the Shake Your Money Maker Contest. Once all the votes were tallied, celebrity dancer Christy Jaccuzzo and her professional dance partner Bevi Jimenez took home the Mirrorball Trophy and the Shake Your Money Maker Trophy was presented to celebrity dancer Josh Alford and his professional dance partner Erica B. Diagle.

However, the community was the real winner of the night as the 2022 Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing With The Stars brought in over $90,000, far exceeding our $60,000 fundraising goal AND our 2019 fundraising record of $69,000.

“No words can express the depth of our gratitude for the community response to the return of Dancing with the Stars! We recorded the highest attendance ever with tickets selling out a month in advance. It’s also the highest grossing fundraiser we have ever had with preliminary numbers coming in at over $90,000. On top of breaking records, we enjoyed an incredible lineup of dancers, two of the most energetic and entertaining emcees I have ever seen and a thoughtful panel of judges who took their jobs seriously. But most importantly, everyone in attendance seemed to be having a great time! A big thanks to everyone who sponsored us, donated auction items or attended the event. We cannot wait to dance with you all again next year when JA of Houma turns 50!” -JA of Houma President, Amanda Mustin Mattingly

All funds raised benefit the service projects of JA of Houma, which include providing support, companionship, and activities to children’s service organizations such as MacDonell Children’s Services Residential Home, nursing & assisted living homes, and adult residential homes. Also supported are Santa’s Sneakers (Christmas shoe distribution for children in need), Krewe of You (a sensory safe Mardi Gras for children of all ages), Project Hope (our newest partnership with Hope Extreme’s after school programs), JA Helping Hands (meeting emergent community needs like hurricane relief), and more.