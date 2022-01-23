Junior Auxiliary Spreads the Love with a Diaper Drive to Help Families in Need

Valentine’s Day is less than a month away, and while many Americans will be showering their loved ones with balloons, heart shaped candy, and hallmark cards, the Junior Auxiliary of Houma is teaming up with the Terrebonne Churches United Food bank to spread love by providing diapers to families in need.

JA is accepting donations of boxes or packages of unopened diapers at the following locations:

Mr. Poboy- 860 Grand Caillou Rd. or 621 Enterprise Drive

Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet- 200 South Hollywood Rd

Chez Lillli- 6114 West Park Ave

Dishman’s Flooring- 4633 West Main Street

Commercial Signs- 1123 St. Charles Street

In addition to the local drop-off locations, the Junior Auxiliary has put together a wishlist on Amazon consisting of diapers from brands like Huggies, Luvs, and Pampers, ranging from sizes 2-6. Access the wishlist here

Donations will be accepted until Monday, February 14. All donations will be delivered to Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank for distribution. Junior Auxiliary of Houma is a service organization that provides support for the underserved in the community. For more information, visit the Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Facebook here.