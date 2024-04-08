Junior Auxiliary Week: Celebrating Community Impact

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma will celebrate National JA Week, April 7-13, 2024. This annual celebration is a time to pause and thank the community, sponsors, and volunteer members working year-round to make a positive difference.

The week began with an honorary proclamation from the Terrebonne Parish Council and continues with the finale of our Baby Supply Drive to benefit the Hope Restored Pregnancy Resource Center.

JA of Houma has been a part of the Terrebonne Parish community since 1973 and has 50 members who donated more than 1600 volunteer hours in 2023 – 2024 to the chapter’s various projects. The chapter raises funds to support their service projects by hosting JA of Houma’s Dancing With The Stars event held in August each year.

“This is an exciting week for us because it gives us a chance to thank all of the citizens of Terrebonne Parish for supporting us in this work, and to recognize our wonderful corporate sponsors who finance these projects,” said JA of Houma PR Chair Brandy Pitre. “The families and children we serve are so deserving and thankful for this assistance, and none of that would be possible without the support of the entire community.”

As we hit the second half of the 82nd year for the National Association of Junior Auxiliary, we are sharing our challenge and theme this year put forth by our National President, Paige Spears, “Born for Such a Time as This.” This message has a tremendous opportunity during JA week to spread hope and share what we do in our local chapters. Let it serve as an inspiration for others to get involved. There is no better subject to receiving hope than the children who benefit from the Junior Auxiliary and its projects.

JA of Houma is a part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, MS. NAJA has over 17,000 Active, Associate, and Life members in 91 chapters in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. Junior Auxiliary members (worked or volunteered) 107,931 hours in their communities in 2022-23 to serve 201,934 people, and invested over $4 million in seven southeastern states.

The NAJA slogan is “Caring hearts. Helping hands. Changing lives.” Junior Auxiliary chapters are working more than ever to provide care to those less fortunate to improve their tomorrows.

For more information, or to make a tax-deductible donation to JA of Houma, visit its website at www.jaofhouma.com. For more information on NAJA, visit www.najanet.org or call (662) 332-3000.