Just In: Board votes to change backpack policy for Lafourche schools

The Lafourche Parish School Board voted this evening to change the Student Dress Code to allow for backpacks not made of clear plastic or other mesh material.

The policy required for all school bags — including bookbags, backpacks, and satchels, among others — to be made of see-through material so that the contents of the bag are “clearly visible.” The rule was implemented due to safety concerns.

The revision reads: “Backpacks must be school appropriate and must not contain offensive, derogatory, or explicit graphics, symbols, or writing. Noise-making and light-up backpacks are also prohibited.”

The Lafourche Parish School District said in a statement before the meeting that if a decision is made, the change would be effective for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Here’s how school board members voted:

Yea: Robin Bell, Cheryl Thomas, Marian Fertitta, Richard Bouterie, Dr. Dennis Guillot, Valerie Bourgeois, Randy Schouest, Clyde Duplantis, Al Archer, Ray Bernard, Christy Chabert

Nay: Barry Plaisance

