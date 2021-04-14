Just In: School Board votes to close Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary School

The Terrebonne Parish School Board tonight voted to merge Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary with Montegut Elementary at Montegut’s site beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
The consolidation closes the doors of Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary.
The votes to merge the two schools went as follows:
Michael LaGarde — Yea
Gregory Harding — Yea
Matthew Ford — Nay
Debi Benoit — Yea
Stacy Solet — Yea
Clyde Hamner — Yea
Roger Dale DeHart — Nay
Dr. MayBelle Trahan — Yea
Dane Voisin — Nay
