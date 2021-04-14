Just In: School Board votes to close Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary School

April 13, 2021
The Terrebonne Parish School Board tonight voted to merge Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary with Montegut Elementary at Montegut’s site beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. 

 

The consolidation closes the doors of Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary. 



 

The votes to merge the two schools went as follows: 

 

Michael LaGarde — Yea

Gregory Harding — Yea 



Matthew Ford — Nay

Debi Benoit — Yea

Stacy Solet — Yea



Clyde Hamner — Yea

Roger Dale DeHart — Nay

Dr. MayBelle Trahan — Yea



Dane Voisin — Nay

 

Drew Miller
