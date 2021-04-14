Just In: School Board votes to close Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary School

The Terrebonne Parish School Board tonight voted to merge Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary with Montegut Elementary at Montegut’s site beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

The consolidation closes the doors of Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary.

The votes to merge the two schools went as follows:

Michael LaGarde — Yea

Gregory Harding — Yea

Matthew Ford — Nay

Debi Benoit — Yea

Stacy Solet — Yea

Clyde Hamner — Yea

Roger Dale DeHart — Nay

Dr. MayBelle Trahan — Yea

Dane Voisin — Nay

Check back with the Times for the full story.