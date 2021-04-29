Just In: Terrebonne Council approves bond proposal for Recreation District No.1

April 28, 2021

Terrebonne officials approved a recreation district’s bond proposal amid concerns and heated discussions between teh public and council members over how it would affect parish-wide recreation moving forward. 



 

The Terrebonne Parish Council voted 5-3 tonight to pass a resolution “approving the issuance, sale, and delivery of not exceeding $4,000,000 of Limited Tax Bonds, in one or more series, of Recreation District No. 1 of the Parish of Terrebonne, State of Louisiana, and providing for other matters relating thereto,” with the condition that the bond isn’t purchased until after May 30, 2021. 

 

Those opposed to the bond say it will interfere with the implementation of certain recommendations from the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Task Force, such as merging four of the parish’s 11 rec districts: 1, 2-3, 8 and 9. Letters of opposition were read aloud from the Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and the Bayou Board of Realtors.

 

Rec 1 has stated the bond is for a park in the Coteau-Bayou Blue area.



 

This is how council members voted: 

John Navy — Nay

Carl “Carlee” Harding — Yea



Dirk Guidry — Yea 

Daniel “Danny” Babin — Yea

Steve Trosclair — Yea 



John Amedée — Abstained 

Jessica Domangue — Nay

Darrin Guidry — Nay



Gerald Michel — Yea 

 

Check back with the Times for the full story.



STAFF
