Juvenile Investigators Still Seeking Runaway Teen from Golden Meadow

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced juvenile detectives are still attempting to locate 16-year-old Dakota McLaughlin of Verret Street in Golden Meadow.

As previously announced, McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on October 19, 2022. At that time, juvenile detectives contacted his mother who stated she had not seen him and he had not been home since October 11, 2022.

McLaughlin was most recently seen on December 27, 2022, around noon in the 100 block of East 156th Street in Galliano, but detectives have been unable to locate him.

Dakota McLaughlin is described as 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.