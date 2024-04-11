Kassie Voisin completes 7 storm drain murals in partnership with BTNEP— see them now!

Kassie Voisin, owner and artist behind Murals By Kassie, has recently completed her recent project in partnership with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Downtown Houma. The local muralist painted 7 storm drains downtown in order to raise awareness about water pollution, while adding some color to what would otherwise be eyesores.

These murals are meant to highlight the connection between what goes down the storm drain and what ends up in our environment. Stormwater is not treated, and can pick up things such as dirt, litter, pet waste, and fertilizers– which go straight into our local waterways, like Bayou Terrebonne, which then empties into the Gulf of Mexico. BTNEP hopes these beautifully-painted storm drains will make people think twice about the impact they have on the health of the estuary that they live in.

“This project is fully funded by BTNEP– we wanted to do this project to bring awareness to the impacts of storm water pollution in our waterways, and to catch the attention of those passing by to get them think about where the storm water goes and how they can help keep the drains clean and free of debris,” said Emily Braud with BTNEP in early March. “The drains that will be painted were chosen in areas that receive heavy foot traffic to ensure a wide spread of the message. We are so excited to have Kassie Voisin paint these murals for us and to bring our vision to life.”

To celebrate the completion of this project, Kassie and BTNEP have posted an official map so people know where to find these newly-painted drains. The murals are decorated with a variety of different designs, featuring local wildlife, flora and fauna, white boots, corn and crawfish, and more— showcasing the unique culture of the bayou for a good cause.

“Anything I can do as an artist to bring art to Downtown Houma, I’m very excited about,” expressed Kassie Voisin, prior to starting the project. “I think it’s a great idea because instead of being eyesores, the drains will now catch people’s attention and highlight the importance of protecting our water systems.”

Kassie Voisin is known around Terrebonne, Lafourche, and other surrounding Parishes for her colorful murals on the windows of businesses– including festive Christmas and Mardi Gras-themed paintings. Read more about Kassie’s career here.

For more information about the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, please visit their website.