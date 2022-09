Friends of Bayou Lafourche announced that Bayou Lafourche now has kayaks and stand up paddle boards (SUPs) at the Nicholls Bayou-Side Park available to rent. Single kayaks, paddle boards, and a tandem kayak are available for two hour, four hour, or full-day increments, and includes your boat, a paddle, and a life jacket.

Your rental is as easy as three steps:

Visit Geaux Paddle to reserve and pay for your boat of choice.

You will receive a code to unlock your selected boat on the rack.

Enjoy your paddle and return your boat to the rack when your time is up

For more information on Friends of Bayou Lafourche, visit them online.