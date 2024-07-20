Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Clean Biz Partnership is Now Over 640 Businesses Strong

Since the program’s launch in spring 2023, Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s (KLB) Clean Biz Partnership has grown to over 640 participating businesses in 48 parishes and 38 chambers of commerce in 30 parishes. Businesses that are part of the Clean Biz Partnership are committed to keeping their properties well-maintained and litter-free.

“Litter is bad for business, and it hurts our state’s economy,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our 2023 Louisiana Litter Study found the state spends $91.4 million on litter abatement each year. If people didn’t litter, we could use this taxpayer money for other important causes. I challenge every business in Louisiana to join the Clean Biz Partnership and help lead the way to a cleaner Louisiana.”

“Addressing the litter problem in Louisiana is a responsibility we all must share, including our state’s businesses,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “Our 2023 study shows 92% of Louisiana citizens believe litter is a problem, so it’s time we do something about it. We must take pride and keep the places where we live and work clean and beautiful. In doing so, we will experience an improved environment and quality of life.”

Businesses of all sizes can join the Clean Biz Partnership for free. By joining, businesses commit to adopting daily best practices for reducing and preventing litter such as cleaning parking bays, placing trash receptacles at storefronts, and maintaining a clean dumpster area.

KLB offers Clean Biz Partners educational opportunities such as workshops and webinars. Partners also receive marketing benefits, including signage, social media graphics, and window clings. Awards are given to outstanding businesses at KLB’s annual Everyday Hero Awards on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The parishes with the greatest number of Clean Biz Partners are Ouachita Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, and St. Landry Parish. A complete list of businesses and chambers by parish can be found on the Clean Biz Partnership webpage. Businesses and chambers can learn more about the program and join for free on this webpage.

The Clean Biz Partnership was developed in collaboration with the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE).