By Matthew Latiolais, PA

Each year, millions of people brighten their homes for the holidays with twinkling lights, lively inflatables and other home décor. And while these contribute to jovial, festive moods, the safety of friends and family should remain a priority. Most household fires – whether they start from trees, lights or candles experience an uptick during the holidays according to The National Fire Protection Association.

Take a few extra minutes to check over your lights, décor and heat sources to ensure they meet basic safety standards. As you deck the halls this season, be fire smart.

Christmas trees

Did you know that more than 1 in every 5 Christmas tree fires was caused by a heat source too close to the tree? Make sure yours is at least 3 feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators and space heaters. And read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect safely.

Don’t use any light strands with frayed or pinched wires. And be sure to turn off all your holiday lights before going to bed each night or before leaving your home.

Water your Christmas tree every day. A dry tree is dangerous because it can catch on fire easily. The trees’ needles should be hard to pull from the branches and don’t break when bent between your fingers. And if you’re not looking to keep up with the maintenance of a real tree, buy a fire-resistant, artificial one. This doesn’t mean an artificial tree can’t catch on fire, but the tree will better resist burning and can be extinguished quickly.

Decorative lights

Follow the “rule of three” when it comes to power strips. During the holidays, there’s a lot to be plugged in. So, take precautions to keep your home and family safe and plug no more than three electronics into a single strip at one time.

Don’t use indoor lights outside. Most indoor lights have thinner cords that can easily be damaged and become prone to fire when exposed to harsh weather conditions outdoors.

Using nails or staples to hang your lights is a no-go, because they can damage the cord’s wire insulation.

Holiday heat

Nothing beats a warm fire on a chilly night. Just be sure to keep at least 3 feet away from the flames. Use a fire screen to keep embers and smaller pieces of log from escaping. And make sure the fire is completely out before going to bed for the night.

Fireplace note: Don’t throw your wrapping paper in the fire! Wrapping paper creates too much heat and can easily cause a chimney fire.

Space heaters cause thousands of home fires every year. If you use one, make sure it has at least 3 feet of clearance on all sides – and that it’s away from kids and pets. Never use an extension cord or power strip with your space heater. When you extend the heater’s cord length, it can overload the cord and get hot. And as a result, can burn through rugs, carpet or the insulation and set something on fire. Always plug the space heater directly into the wall.

December is the peak time of year for candle fires, so exercise caution when it comes to using them. Battery-operated candles are a great (and safer) alternative. Place your candles in a sturdy holder and on a firm, uncluttered surface.

Taking the time to ensure your home is safe from potential fire threats allows you to enjoy the holiday season worry-free. But, if a fire were to start, be sure to have multiple fire extinguishers throughout your home and know how to use them.

Remember the PASS method: