Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners announce career seminar series in Thibodaux

Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners will host career seminars at its new Thibodaux Business Center, discussing the unlimited possibilities of a career in real estate. Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners has been hosting weekly career seminars in its Houma location since it opened back in 2016, and will continue to do so.

Jennifer Torres, Team Leader/C.E.O. at Keller Williams Bayou Realty Bayou Partners said the seminar is a great way for future Realtors to enter the road to a life-changing career. “During the career seminar we discuss how to go about getting started by providing imperative information such as age requirements, school requirements, and licensing requirements,” said Torres. “We also discuss how you can select the right school for you, the estimated costs of getting your license, the overall process of getting your real estate license and joining our brokerage, and why Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners is the number one company in the Bayou Board of Realtors.”

Career seminars will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 13 at noon and 5:30 p.m. at 1201 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

Wednesday, April 20 at noon and 5:30 p.m. at 307 Bayou Gardens Blvd., Houma

Wednesday, April 27 at noon and 5:30 p.m. at 1201 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

For more information, contact Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners Team Leader Jennifer L. Torres at (985) 262-4400 or email jenniferltorres@kw.com .