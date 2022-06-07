Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners to host a career seminar

Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners will host a career seminar, on Wednesday, June 8, from 12 p.m- 1 p.m., at the Keller Williams Thibodaux office. The seminar will provide information about a career in real estate.

Jennifer Torres, team leader and CEO of Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners, said the seminar will discuss the unlimited possibilities of a career in real estate, while providing the information needed to start the process. “During the career seminar we discuss how to go about getting started by providing imperative information such as age requirements, school requirements, and licensing requirements,” said Torres.

“We also discuss how you can select the right school for you, the estimated costs of getting your license, the overall process of getting your real estate license and joining our brokerage, and why Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners is the number one company in the Bayou Board of Realtors.”

Registration for the career seminar is free and can be completed online. Keller Williams Bayou Realty Partners is located at 1201 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux.