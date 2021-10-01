Kendra Scott®, Native Recording Artist Samantha Pearl Team Up for United Houma Nation Benefit

On October 7 and 8, Kendra Scott® and Native American recording artist Samantha Pearl are joining forces to raise funds for the United Houma Nation’s Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

The Kendra Scott® boutiques in New York City – Soho and in Louisiana are hosting “Kendra Gives Back” events to support the United Houma Nation’s citizens whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Hurricane Ida’s 150 mph winds. Samantha Pearl, a resident of New Orleans and herself a victim of Hurricane Ida, was moved to help the Houma people after being contacted by a relative of a tribal citizen.

A frequent traveler to New York City, Pearl approached the Kendra Scott® boutique in Soho about partnering to help an organization which was impacted by Hurricane Ida. The Kendra Scott® team jumped on board without hesitation, and immediately enlisted Kendra Scott’s Louisiana stores to host their own fundraising events.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, guests can tune in to a virtual styling call with Kendra Scott stylists at 6:30 p.m. ET or visit the Soho Kendra Scott® store at 126 Spring Street on October 8th for a live performance by Samantha Pearl at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In-store events will take place on October 8, 2021 at the Louisiana Kendra Scott® boutiques in New Orleans, Metairie, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. Supporters from across the country can use web code GIVEBACK-AQTEO at checkout on www.kendrascott.com. Local supporters can mention it in-store at their nearest Kendra Scott® in either New York or Louisiana, and 20% of their purchase will benefit the United Houma Nation.

For details about the event and to RSVP, go tohttps://kendragivesbacktohoumanation.splashthat.com/. To learn more about recording artist Samantha Pearl and her music, visit http://samanthapearl.com/.