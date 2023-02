Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,127,623 in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster aid grant for Louisiana.

“Hurricane Ida’s landfall hammered our state, leaving the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District littered with debris. I’m thankful this $4.1 million will support the parish’s recovery,” said Kennedy.

The FEMA aid will fund the following: