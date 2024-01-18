Kennedy announces $53.8 million in Hurricane Ida aid for Terrebonne Parish

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $53,814,713 in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricane Ida damaged Houma’s power plant badly. I’m grateful that this $53.8 million will help make sure Houma and nearby parts of Terrebonne Parish have the energy infrastructure they need,” said Kennedy.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

• $53,814,713 to Terrebonne Parish to permanently restore the Houma Power Plant due to damages from Hurricane Ida.