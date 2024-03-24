Kennedy, Barrasso condemn Biden admin over massive proposed tax hike on American energy producers

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today joined Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and 22 colleagues in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen questioning the Biden administration over its proposed $110 billion tax hike on traditional American energy producers.

“We write with grave concern regarding the administration’s continued hostility towards American energy production. Working families and small businesses are facing immense challenges including high energy prices. At the same time, our allies and partners across the globe are asking for reliable American energy resources to escape their dependence on Russian energy and to deal with the energy crisis,” the senators wrote.

“Instead of increasing U.S. energy production, the administration is focused on increasing energy taxes. The administration has once again doubled down on weaponizing the tax code against U.S. energy producers,” they continued.

In its FY 2025 Revenue Proposals “Greenbook,” President Biden’s Treasury Department recommended $5 trillion in new taxes on the American people, including $110 billion in new tax increases on oil, gas and coal production. The Biden administration also proposed eliminating many existing provisions of the IRS code that benefit the American energy sector.

“When facing a whole-of-government assault, American energy producers cannot continue to make long-term investments, which provide stability and energy security both at home and overseas. These crushing tax proposals, paired with the administration’s heavy-handed regulations and mandates, would threaten American families’ access to affordable and reliable energy, while giving our adversaries the upper-hand in global energy markets,” the senators concluded.

Sens. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), John Thune (R-S.D.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) also signed the letter.

The full letter is available here.