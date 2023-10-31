Kennedy, Cassidy announce $55 million in Ida aid for Lafourche, Terrebonne

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced $61,833,619 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricane Ida struck a tough blow to Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. Helena Parishes, as well as to New Orleans. I’m thankful to see that this $62 million will support Louisianians’ recovery efforts,” said Kennedy.

“Louisiana is strong and resilient before, during, and after hurricanes,” said Dr. Cassidy.“This Hurricane Ida recovery funding will ensure our South Louisiana communities are brought back to wholeness.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$50,332,228 to the Lafourche Parish Hospital Service District #1 main hospital facility for damages as a result of Hurricane Ida.

$5,018,086 to the city of New Orleans for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Ida.

$4,996,454 to Terrebonne Parish for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.