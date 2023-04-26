Kennedy, Cassidy introduce resolution celebrating LSU women’s basketball national championship win, honoring Coach Mulkey

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and John Kennedy (R-LA) on Tuesday introduced a Senate resolution recognizing the LSU Fighting Tigers women’s basketball team for their historic win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning their first national championship title. The resolution also congratulates Head Coach Kim Mulkey on becoming the third coach to win four national championships in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball history and the first to win championships with multiple programs.

“Louisiana could not be prouder of LSU’s Lady Tigers and Coach Kim Mulkey for making history. LSU scored the most points ever in a NCAA women’s championship game, and it’s an honor to recognize how much their hard work and fighting spirit paid off. Geaux Tigers!” said Kennedy.

“Kim Mulkey and the Tigers have left their mark on college sports history. They went from a losing season two years ago to winning a national championship and packing stadiums in record numbers. What a triumph! Geaux Tigers!!” said Cassidy.

The resolution also thanks the fans for their dedication to the sport, assistant coaches Bob Starkey, Daphne Mitchell, and Gary Redus II, LSU President William Tate IV, and LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

