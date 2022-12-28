Kennedy, Graham, colleagues urge Pres. Biden to take “immediate action” on southern border crisis

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) recently joined Sens. Linsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and Tom Tillis (R-N.C.) in urging Pres. Biden to re-consider visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to address the influx of illegal immigration and drug and human trafficking. The senators’ letter comes in anticipation of the end of Title 42.

“The ongoing crisis at our southern border is a national security nightmare and a humanitarian disaster, and the amount of illegal drugs flowing through our southern border, particularly fentanyl, is at an all-time high. With the looming end of Title 42 deportation authority, the problems at the border are getting exponentially worse,” the senators wrote.

“You are the Commander in Chief, and you owe it to those working on behalf of our nation to secure our border to hear from them directly about the conditions they face. In many cases, seeing is believing, and it is now time for you to see,” they continued.

“We hope you will reconsider your decision to not visit the border before it’s too late,” they concluded.