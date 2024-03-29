Kennedy, Heinrich introduce bipartisan bill to protect Louisiana’s wetlands

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, joined Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and colleagues in introducing the bipartisan North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) to reauthorize $65 million in funding to protect America’s wetlands.

“Louisiana’s wetlands are a big part of our state’s outdoor sportsman culture and geographical beauty. The North American Wetlands Conservation Act is an important step to preserve our wildlife and protect our environment’s natural defense system,” said Kennedy.

“We owe it to our kids and grandkids to ensure they can inherit the full breadth of American wildlife and the wetlands that sustain them. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to bolster our nation’s most successful wetlands restoration program. By reauthorizing the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, this legislation will improve access to clean drinking water, invest in our thriving multi-billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy, and conserve New Mexico’s wildlife and the habitats they depend on for future generations,” said Heinrich.

Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) cosponsored the legislation.

Background:

Congress first passed the NAWCA in 1989 to provide federal cost-share funding to projects that conserve North America’s waterfowl, fish and wildlife resources.

NAWCA funding helps support activities such as hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing and photography across all states.

NAWCA funding generates an average of two additional dollars for every federal dollar. Over the program’s history, federal grants totaling more than $2.1 billion have spurred $4.3 billion for NAWCA projects through matching and non-matching funds.

NAWCA funding also supports an average of 7,500 jobs each year and more than $5 billion in annual economic activity.

Full text of the North American Wetlands Conservation Act is available here.