Kennedy introduces bill to expand opportunities for Louisiana’s small businesses to win government contracts

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Small Business Committee, introduced the DOE and SBA Research Act to require the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) to collaborate on ways to create more opportunities for small businesses to win government contracts.

The House of Representatives has passed the companion bill, which Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) and Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) co-led.

“The DOE and SBA Research Act would help ensure the government is doing all that it can to expand contract opportunities to Louisiana and America’s best job providers—small businesses. The Senate should send this common-sense bill to the president’s desk quickly,”said Kennedy.

The SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program helps ensure that small businesses get the training they need to better access government contracting opportunities.

Specifically, the DOE and SBA Research Act would require the DOE and SBA to submit a report to Congress describing the coordination efforts, potential opportunities to expand technical capabilities and collaborative research achievements made to further small business opportunity in the federal marketplace.

