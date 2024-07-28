Kennedy introduces bill to extend National Flood Insurance Program through 2025

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) recently introduced the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Extension Act of 2024 to prevent the NFIP from expiring on September 30, 2024.

The legislation would extend the NFIP for one year, until September 30, 2025.

“With disastrous storms like Ida, Laura and Katrina burned in our state’s memory, Louisianians know the need for the NFIP better than anyone. I’m introducing the NFIP Extension Act of 2024 to make sure Louisiana homeowners can rely on this program throughout hurricane season,” said Kennedy.

Of the 5 million Americans nationwide who rely on the NFIP, roughly 500,000 are Louisianians who need the program to protect their businesses and homes.

Text of the NFIP Extension Act of 2024 is available here.