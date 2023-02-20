Kennedy introduces bill to increase U.S. natural gas exports, support Louisiana energy jobs

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) last week joined Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) in introducing the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act, which would remove federal regulatory bottlenecks to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and support domestic energy jobs.

“Louisiana is the nation’s number one exporter of liquefied natural gas, but we’re taking abeating at the hands of President Biden. LNG exports sustain Louisiana jobs, promote America’s energy independence and reduce global emissions. We should make it easier—not harder—to export American LNG, and that’s what this bill would do,” said Kennedy.

“Thanks to the United States’ innovation and use of clean natural gas, America leads the world in reducing carbon emissions. By exporting U.S. LNG, the United States creates thousands of jobs at home, reduces global emissions, and promotes energy independence from those who use it as a weapon to exert control over importing countries,” said Cruz.

This legislation would bolster America’s energy independence at home and supply our allies abroad, especially our European allies, who are acutely affected by strains on reliable fuel supply because Russia invaded Ukraine. Increasing LNG exports would broaden access to clean, affordable energy with American trading partners and counter the Biden administration’s full-frontal assault on the U.S. fossil fuel industry in the process.

As hostile, authoritarian regimes look to challenge America’s position on the world stage, leveraging LNG exports is integral to investing in America’s energy security, thereby strengthening its national security.

Kennedy and Cruz also introduced the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act last Congress.

Background:

The Natural Gas Export Expansion Act would:

Amend the Natural Gas Act to expedite non-free trade agreement (FTA) export permits. This would ensure applications for exporting LNG to certain non-FTA countries would be treated the same as applications for exporting LNG to FTA countries and receive the same accelerated approval process.

Retain current law for restricted nations. Any nation subject to sanctions or trade restrictions is specifically excluded, and the president or Congress can specifically exclude any nation from expedited approval.

The bill text is available here.