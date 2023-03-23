Kennedy introduces Small Business Disaster Damage Fairness Act to help Louisiana homeowners, small businesses rebuild properties

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today introduced the Small Business Disaster Damage Fairness Act of 2023 to permanently increase access to Small Business Administration (SBA) loans for homeowners and small business owners who face natural disasters.
The legislation would indefinitely extend an increase to the Recovery Improvements for Small Entities After Disaster Act’s initial loan limit of $14,000 to $25,000. The increase would not require borrowers to pledge collateral for three years.
“Too often in the aftermath of hurricane season, thousands of Louisiana’s families depend on SBA loans to rebuild their homes and businesses. I’m introducing this bill to give Louisianians more access to loans when disaster strikes and they need resources quickly,” said Kennedy.
Physical disaster loans help businesses, homeowners and others rebuild damaged property in declared disaster areas.
Background:
Text of the bill is available here.