Kennedy introduces the Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act to prevent suicide

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) introduced the Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act to require colleges and universities to provide the contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Crisis Text Line and a campus mental health center on student identification cards. The bill passed the Senate unanimously in the 117th and 116th Congresses.

“One third of adolescent Americans today are struggling with their mental health, including depression or hopelessness, and they often do not know where to seek help. My bill would ensure that the mental health resources our young people need are always in the palm of their hands by adding important hotline numbers to their school ID cards. I hope my colleagues will join me in passing this commonsense legislation,” said Kennedy.

Reps. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) and Lou Correa (D-Calif.) are leading the bill in the House.

“Our nation’s young people are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis. There has never been a generation this depressed, anxious, and suicidal; it’s our responsibility to provide America’s young adults with the crucial mental health resources that they both need and deserve. I’m proud to stand beside my colleagues – from both sides of the aisle – to introduce common-sense legislation that will do exactly that,” said Stewart.

“Too many of our young people are taking their own lives, and we must act. That’s why this legislation is so crucial as we work to address this worsening mental health crisis. By adding crucial suicide prevention information to Student I.D.s and college websites, we can ensure at-risk students have options. I am grateful to my colleagues for stepping up, joining together, and working across the aisle to address suicide amongst our youth—to ensure that every young person gets to see the future they deserve,” said Correa.

Since the Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act was initially passed, studies have found that students are experiencing an increase in negative psychological affects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act would:

Require colleges and universities to provide the contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988, Crisis Text Line (Text HOME to 741741), and a campus mental health center, if applicable, on student identification cards.

Require colleges and universities to list the information on their websites if the school does not offer identification cards to students.

Background:

The National Institute of Mental Health deems suicide a major public health concern.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that, in 2021, four in 10 students felt persistently sad and nearly one-third experienced poor mental health.

A recent study found that college students may be at a greater risk for suicide compared to the general population.

Active Minds and the Crisis Text Line support this legislation.