Kennedy, Judiciary Republicans demand Durbin hold hearing on Trump assassination attempt

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Senate Judiciary Committee, today joined his Republican colleagues in calling on Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) to hold a hearing to investigate the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

“In light of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump and the murder and injury of other attendees at a peaceful political event, we urgently request that you hold a hearing into the circumstances that led to this tragedy. We further request that you invite Director Kimberly Cheatle of the United States Secret Service, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security, and Director Christopher Wray of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as witnesses,” the senators wrote.

“There is much unknown about this attempted assassination, but its occurrence raises alarming questions and concerns. We are grateful for the bravery and selflessness of the Secret Service agents and other law enforcement officers on the scene, but we must get to the bottom of how the would-be assassin was able to access a nearby rooftop with a rifle and a line of sight to President Trump,” they continued.

“The Senate Committee on the Judiciary has an obligation to exercise its jurisdiction and oversight authority over the United States Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to shed light on this grave matter. The Committee must fulfill its responsibility to investigate this thoroughly and publicly to understand how this happened and how it can be prevented in the future. The sanctity of our elections, the safety of our candidates, and the peaceful transition of power in our Republic demands nothing less,” the senators wrote.

The full letter is available here.