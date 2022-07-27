Kennedy: “Louisianians can’t afford energy bills because Biden administration forfeited America’s energy independence”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) explained yesterday on the Senate floor how President Joe Biden’s energy policy has made electricity bills unaffordable for many in Louisiana. Kennedy also outlined how Louisianians can find help to lower their electricity bills.

He said Louisiana residents are facing the largest energy bills in history, and unlike what we’re being told, heat is not the main reason the bills are soaring, “The main reason that electricity bills are soaring is because of President Biden’s profoundly foolish energy policies,” he explained, “Which have depleted America’s natural gas inventories. Because of this, natural gas prices have increased 75 percent from 2020.”

Kennedy said it is an energy crisis and a “sucking chest wound for Louisianans and for Americans.” He went on to explain the presdient has “killed” the Ketstone Pipeling, concealed the country’s mineral leases, stalled the country’s pipelines. He also said, he’s told his banking regulators to dry up capital and loans for energy production…He’s put the full force and weight of the United States government behind this effort to destroy oil and gas. And, in doing so, he has intentionally forfeited America’s energy independence—and that’s why electricity bills are so high.”

He went on to ask what the solution would be, “Well, the answer—duh—is to have the American people produce their own oil and gas. And we can do it. We’ve done it before. We were energy independent.”

View Kennedy’s complete remarks here or watch the full video below.