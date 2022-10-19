Kennedy meets with LABI: “I am grateful for the jobs you create for Louisiana”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) spoke with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) at its annual conference about representing the state’s interests as a member of the Senate Appropriations, Small Business, Budget, Banking and Judiciary Committees.

“I am grateful almost beyond words for the jobs you create for Louisiana,” the senator began. “I believe, as many of you do, that if you work hard and earned it, you ought to keep most of it—because you earned it.”

Kennedy discussed his efforts as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee to secure federal funding for the state.

“As the member of the Appropriations Committee, we appropriated $3.5 billion to Louisiana in the last five years for roads and bridges. That does not include money from the so-called infrastructure bill, which I voted against because I was not going to borrow money on your behalf to buy a car to get the cupholders,” Kennedy said.

“We’ve appropriated, also, $5 billion to Louisiana for relief for the natural disasters that have hit our state.”

The senator also discussed the impact that record-high inflation has had on Louisianians, saying,“Inflation is gutting the American people like a fish—and it was made in Washington.”

“Now, I love this country, and I know you do, too. And I love this state, and I know you do, too. And I think they’re both worth fighting for,” Kennedy concluded.