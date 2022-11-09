Home
Kennedy, Scalise, Graves projected to win
Barry Plaisance Wins Mayor of Lockport
November 8, 2022
Kevin Clement elected Mayor of Thibodaux
November 8, 2022
November 8, 2022
While final results are pending, the following are projected to win:
John Kennedy – U. S. Senator
Steve Scalise – U. S. Representative – 1st Congressional District
Garret Graves – U. S. Representative – 6th Congressional District
Bonnie Rushing
November 8, 2022
Steven Miller elected as Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D
