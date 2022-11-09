Barry Plaisance Wins Mayor of Lockport
November 8, 2022
Kevin Clement elected Mayor of Thibodaux
November 8, 2022

While final results are pending, the following are projected to win:

  • John Kennedy – U. S. Senator
  • Steve Scalise – U. S. Representative – 1st Congressional District
  • Garret Graves – U. S. Representative – 6th Congressional District
Bonnie Rushing
November 8, 2022

Steven Miller elected as Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D

