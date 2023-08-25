Kennedy speaks with Bayou Region Joint Chamber, visits Houma foodbank

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today spoke at the Bayou Region Joint Chamber of Commerce luncheon about his work to defend the energy industry from the Biden administration’s attacks, securing disaster recovery aid and other local issues. Kennedy also toured the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank and spoke with officials and volunteers about responding to economic hardship.

“Louisianians in the Bayou have demonstrated their resilience time and again. Two years after Hurricane Ida, Louisiana’s southeast corner is still rebuilding, and I’m thankful to have had a hand in making sure federal resources supported that recovery,”said Kennedy after his visit with the Joint Chamber.

Kennedy has helped deliver more than $22 billion to Louisiana for disaster recovery across the state, with more than $5 billion of that aid focused on responding to Hurricane Ida, which hit southeast Louisiana incredibly hard. The Hurricane Ida resources have included funding to rebuild communities and homes, finance business loans and cover the cost of emergency response measures.

The senator also toured the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank to hear from volunteers and officials about how the facility is meeting local needs as historic inflation takes a toll on the community.

“Families in Houma and around Louisiana are spending an extra $765 every single month to make ends meet because of the reckless, relentless spending that President Biden and Democrats in Congress are doing. Putting food on the table is harder than ever for too many people around here, and I’m thankful that good people like those at Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank are putting their hearts and elbow grease into caring for this community,”said Kennedy.

In an effort to stop this historic inflation, Kennedy has voted against numerous spending bills fromthe Biden administration, including the $1.2 trillion misnamed “infrastructure” package, $1.9 trillion in additional COVID spending, $240 billion in a pet project that funded Big Tech semi-conductors and two massive government funding bills that totaled $3.2 trillion. Kennedy also opposed the misleadingly titled “Inflation Reduction Act” that could prove to have a price tag of $1.2 trillion.