Kennedy’s State of the Union response: Biden wants you to believe that Americans can’t afford groceries because economy is so “good”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) tonight responded to Pres. Biden’s State of the Union address on behalf of the people of Louisiana.

“In Washington, you have to watch what people do, not what they say. In Washington, what you do is what you believe, and everything else is just cottage cheese,” explained Kennedy.

“President Biden has been president now for two years. We know what he believes because we know what he has done: Higher taxes. Bigger government. More spending. More debt. More regulations. Open borders. A weaker military. Criminals are the good guys. And every school library should have at least one drag queen, no matter what the parents think,” he observed.

“The president tonight talked about how ‘sound’ the American economy is under his watch. . . . President Biden wants you to believe . . . that hamburger costs four bucks a pound, a whole chicken costs eight bucks and your 401(k) is crashing because the economy is so ‘good’—it’s not true.

“The American people and the people of Louisiana deserve better,” Kennedy concluded.