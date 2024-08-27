Kenner Man Dies after Two Dump Trunks Collide in Cut Off

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Kenner man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash involving dump trucks on Monday. Leonardo Martinez, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after noon on August 26, 2024, deputies responded to a dirt roadway off East 40th Street in Cut Off after two dump trucks were involved in a head-on collision. Martinez was driving one of the trucks. The driver of the other truck was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment. He is in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time. The crash remains under investigation.