LA 1 Expressway Nightly Lane Closures Scheduled 9/25-29

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that there will be southbound nightly lane closure(s) at the toll gantry from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. from September 25- 29, 2023. These nightly southbound lane closures are necessary in order for contractors to replace cameras and other tolling equipment on the toll gantry.

All traffic will be flagged through the northbound lane during the nightly southbound lane closure(s). Permit loads will not be affected by these nightly closures.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.