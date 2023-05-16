LA 1 Expressway Road Closure Scheduled for Monday, May 22

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that there will be an overnight road closure next Monday associated with work on the LA 1 Toll Bridge in Leeville.

This is a complete closure for four (4) hours at the LA 1 Leeville Bridge Toll Plaza for both northbound and southbound traffic. The total road closure is necessary to allow crews to complete overhead gantry construction work.

CLOSURE:

Monday, May 22, 2023, from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Emergency vehicles WILL BE ALLOWED through the work area during the closure. Otherwise, there is NO alternate route available around the closure. Please plan accordingly.

For additional information contact: Elliot Trapanier, C.E.C., Inc., at 337-237-1984.