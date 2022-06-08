LA 1 Expressway Toll Lane Closure Next Week For Hurricane Ida Repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that work on the GeauxPass tolling system at the elevated LA 1 Expressway entrance ramp in Leeville begins next week to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ida. This work may cause delays to those with interests in Port Fourchon, so please plan accordingly.

From 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 through 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the GeauxPass “Toll Tag” lane (Lane 2) on the left leading into the toll gantry will be closed. All southbound vehicular traffic will be routed through the right lane (Lane 1), which was previously used for cash and credit options at the toll booth, while toll tag lane work is underway.

WIDTH RESTRICTIONS:

The maximum width on Lane 1 is 8’-7”. All motorists with loads exceeding 8’-7” in width will need a permit and contraflow escort. Please note that contraflow escorts are only allowed after sunrise and before sunset. For information on truck permits, email Dotdlageauxpermits@la.gov or call (800) 654-1433.

For your safety, please be on the lookout for flaggers in this area. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Beginning in late summer/early fall, tolling operations at LA 1 in Leeville will resume with a new cashless system. To learn more about the changes, click here.